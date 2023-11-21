Here are the weirdest things for sale in and around Toronto right now

Take a scroll through Facebook Marketplace at any given moment, and you're bound to come across at least a couple strange or unconventional items up for sale in Toronto.

While folks traditionally take to the marketplace to list a property for rent or to sell collectibles, others look to cash in on some hair-raising creepy dolls, niche food decor and even inflatable nightclubs.

Here are just some of the weirdest things up for sale in and around Toronto right now.

Kanye West and Lil Pump Halloween costumes

Despite Halloween being over, you might already be scoping the internet for some costume ideas to bank away until next year rolls around.

If you're a fan of Kanye West and Lil Pump's "I Love It" music video, make sure to keep these outfits on your radar — they're currently on sale for $100 in Toronto and come with wigs, handmade legs, chains and shoes.

Oreo stool

If you have an Oreo lover in your life, make sure to forward them this one-of-a-kind cookie stool (milk not included), which is currently on sale for $140 in Mississauga.

This piece of food-themed furniture went viral on TikTok earlier this year thanks to HomeGoods enthusiasts. The quadruple-stacked stools have been reselling for upwards of $300 in some cases, so consider this one a steal.

Creepy vintage doll

While creepy dolls are unfortunately regularly put up for sale on Facebook Marketplace, this one with a completely gutted mouth might just be one of the most terrifying we've seen.

Despite its frightening appearance, the doll does come with a beret, lime green jacket and checkered pants, so we'll leave it up to you to decide if it's worth the $95 price tag.

A hot dog cart

If you're looking for a side gig or you're ready to take your business to the next level, check out this hot dog cart that's on sale in Toronto.

It's not every day that you come across such a listing on Facebook Marketplace, but the item does seem to be reasonably priced considering it comes with new burners, and other carts on Kijiji are listed way beyond the $1,000 mark.

Inflatable nightclub

These portable and inflatable nightclubs have been all the rage on TikTok lately, with people opting to bring the party to their own backyards without the hassle of long lines, hefty cover charges and pushy bouncers.

However, this makeshift nightclub might just have to wait until warmer weather arrives, as we're not exactly sure that a massive inflatable tent in the middle of winter is the best idea.

TV prop food

While this slice of pizza might get your stomach rumbling, please be advised that it's completely artificial. According to the listing, the $25 prop food was used on the American post-apocalyptic drama television series, Y: The Last Man.

We're not too sure why you would need a fake slice of pizza in your life, but hey, if you're struggling to come up with gifts for the holidays, we're not ones to judge (just don't take a bite).