Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 8 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
fight in brampton

Viral video shows chaotic brawl in parking lot of Brampton plaza

Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 8 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
A viral video showing a chaotic brawl in the parking lot of a Brampton plaza is currently making rounds on social media, with residents questioning the safety of the city following another high-profile fight just last month. 

The video of the altercation — which took place in the plaza at 263 Queen St. E. in Brampton — shows several individuals already embroiled in a full-fledge fight, although it's unclear what escalated the situation. 

While a car partially blocks the view of the brawl, some individuals can be seen kicking, shoving, and throwing punches at each other. 

According to Peel Regional Police, the altercation occurred in the early hours of Sunday, Nov. 5. One person was arrested at the scene, and no injuries were reported to police. 

This latest incident follows another notable brawl that took place on Sunday, Oct. 29 at approximately 12:29 a.m. outside of a bar in the area of Hurontario Street and Wanless Drive in Brampton. 

Upon arrival, police located two victims — a 20-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man — who were both taken to a local hospital and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. 

Police eventually arrested a 24-year-old man from Brampton, who was charged with assault and is due to appear in court at a later date.

