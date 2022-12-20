Massive fight in Brampton results in multiple arrests

Four people were arrested following a massive fight that reportedly involved 30 males in Brampton on Monday.

Peel Regional Police sent out a tweet on Monday just before 1 p.m., writing that there were reports of several men fighting with multiple weapons.

WEAPONS DANGEROUS:

- Enter Dewside Dr/ Bramalea Rd in #Brampton

- Reports of 30 males fighting with multiple weapons

- Multiple parties in custody

- Multiple weapons recovered

- Heavy police presence in the area

- C/R at 12:12 p.m.

- PR22-0417665 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) December 19, 2022

Police say they were called to the area of Dewside Drive and Bramalea Road in Brampton around 12:12 p.m. to respond to the reports.

Multiple parties were in custody and several weapons were also recovered.

In a follow-up tweet posted just before 4 p.m., police said that there were no injuries as a result of the alteraction.

UPDATE:

-4 persons in custody

-No injuries as a result of the altercation

-Investigation ongoing — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) December 19, 2022

Multiple videos were uploaded in response to the police's tweets, however it is unclear and remains unverified if any of these videos are in connection with this most recent brawl.

BRAMPTON MASS SCUFFLE (video): Here’s the purported video of the mass fight in Brampton on Monday in which about 30 males were involved. Weapons were used. No injuries, four held, police say. pic.twitter.com/UML5XYS594 https://t.co/36FQjMhNQy — Daksh Panwar (@Daksh280) December 20, 2022

No details regarding the suspects or the cause of the fight have been reported by police at this time.

Police are asking anyone with dashcam or video footage of the incident to contact investigators.