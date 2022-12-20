City
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
brampton fight

Massive fight in Brampton results in multiple arrests

City
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

Four people were arrested following a massive fight that reportedly involved 30 males in Brampton on Monday. 

Peel Regional Police sent out a tweet on Monday just before 1 p.m., writing that there were reports of several men fighting with multiple weapons. 

Police say they were called to the area of Dewside Drive and Bramalea Road in Brampton around 12:12 p.m. to respond to the reports. 

Multiple parties were in custody and several weapons were also recovered. 

In a follow-up tweet posted just before 4 p.m., police said that there were no injuries as a result of the alteraction. 

Multiple videos were uploaded in response to the police's tweets, however it is unclear and remains unverified if any of these videos are in connection with this most recent brawl. 

No details regarding the suspects or the cause of the fight have been reported by police at this time. 

Police are asking anyone with dashcam or video footage of the incident to contact investigators. 

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Toronto's most powerful dog is the literal mayor we all deserve

Massive fight in Brampton results in multiple arrests

8 teenage girls charged in stabbing death of homeless man in downtown Toronto

York Regional Police release names of victims in tragic Vaughan mass shooting

Brampton resident says he stopped breathing after $1 million lotto win

Toronto woman arrested after 6 people randomly attacked aboard TTC subway train

The TTC installed mystery poles in the middle of a sidewalk that have people confused

Stores open on Christmas Day 2022 in Toronto