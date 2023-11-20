Harrowing video shows robbers raid clothing store in Mississauga

A shocking video showing a violent robbery at a clothing store in Mississauga is making rounds on social media amid other similar incidents that have local residents questioning the safety of the area.

The robbery unfolded on Friday, Nov. 17, at a streetwear clothing store called Pure10 in the area of Lakeshore Road and Hurontario Street.

In a video shared by the business, an employee is seen hesitantly unlocking the store's door at approximately 5 p.m. when a man approaches.

Soon after, the robber and employee begin struggling with the door as three other robbers quickly rush into the store, grabbing clothing items and knocking merchandise over.

After each robber picks up a pile of clothing, one of the men smashes the storefront with an axe, providing the others with an escape route.

"We had experienced a terrible situation today with masked individuals coming into the store and robbing us in broad daylight. We wish everyone to stay safe. If you have any information on these suspects please DM us," the clothing store wrote in an update on Instagram.

Peel Regional Police confirmed to blogTO that no individuals sustained physical injuries as a result of the incident, and at the time of publication, there have been no arrests made.

"Our Robbery Bureau has taken carriage of the investigation," Peel Police said. "There is no further information to release at this time."

In a separate incident on Friday, four suspects were filmed robbing a retail store inside Square One Shopping Centre at approximately 7 p.m, leading some to wonder if the two incidents were connected in any way.

Peel Regional Police told blogTO that it is unknown at this time if the two robberies are connected, but that this matter will be part of the investigation.