Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 4 hours ago
university avenue

People concerned about access to Toronto hospitals during months-long construction

Posted 4 hours ago
A critical road and essential pathway for emergency vehicles in Toronto is set to be the site of a months-long construction project, and some residents are expressing concern about its impact on accessing health care services. 

Starting Monday, Nov. 27, southbound University Avenue was reduced to a single lane between College Street and Queen Street West to make way for infrastructure upgrades. 

While the City noted that access for emergency vehicles will be maintained throughout the construction project, some highlighted how the affected section directly serves what's known as "Hospital Row." 

The ongoing work and related traffic impacts have been coordinated with Metrolinx's Ontario Line work at Queen Street West and University Avenue. 

From Nov. 27 until early December, the Ontario Line project will occupy two northbound lanes on University Avenue from Queen Street West to Armoury Street. 

After early December, the lane occupancy will be reduced to use only one northbound lane on the same stretch of University Avenue until the project's expected completion in 2026. 

In an effort to minimize disruptions in the area, the project coordinates various infrastructure upgrades into one, including the replacement of a 150-year-old watermain, the addition of new safety measures into existing southbound cycle tracks and road resurfacing. 

The City says that impacts on pedestrians during the project will be minimal, and clear signage will be placed directing southbound cycling traffic from College Street to alternate route detours on Beverley, Elizabeth or Bay Streets. 

Paid parking along the west side of University Avenue within the project limits will also be removed and reinstated once construction is completed. 

Despite the work on University Avenue, the sidestreets around the hospitals in the area — including Toronto Western Hospital, Toronto General Hospital, Mount Sinai Hospital, the Princess Margaret Cancer Centre and the Toronto Rehabilitation Institute — will remain open, providing critical access for emergency vehicles. 

The City noted that construction may need to pause during the coldest part of winter from late December until early February. During this period, traffic restrictions will be lifted and all southbound lanes will be opened. 

