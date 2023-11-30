2 TTC subway stations and 5 GO stations will shut down for the entire weekend

Transit users be warned: a pair of TTC subway stations and a stretch of five GO Transit stations will be shuttered for the entire weekend of December 2 and 3.

Subway service on the TTC's Line 2 Bloor-Danforth will be halted between Warden and Kennedy for the duration of the weekend and is set to resume on Monday, December 4, by 6 a.m.

It is the latest weekend closure the transit agency attributes to track work, a recurring inconvenience over the past several months as stretches of track on Lines 1 and 2 are pulled from service for repairs.

During the closure, service for the two stations will be replaced by shuttle buses.

The TTC advises customers requiring an accessible connection to exit their train at Victoria Park Station and connect with TTC staff near the collector's booth for assistance.

Throughout the halt in service, Warden and Kennedy stations will remain open for passengers to purchase or reload Presto cards, and connect with surface routes.

Many regional commuters will also suffer through an outage on GO Transit's Lakeshore West rail line starting Friday night and lasting throughout the weekend.

Starting at 10 p.m. on Friday, December 1, until the start of service on Monday, December 4, trains will only travel between Union and Oakville GO Stations.

Train service will be replaced by buses on the five-station stretch of the line spanning Oakville to West Harbour GO Stations. GO will be running a replacement bus route, and Oakville Transit will be running hourly shuttles linking commuters to Oakville GO for connections to Appleby GO or Bronte GO stations.

Metrolinx, too, has blamed track work for its closure, citing the need to "support work on bridges between Mimico GO and Union Station as well as track maintenance work, infrastructure upgrades for Ontario Line work at Exhibition GO, GO Expansion improvements, and work on the Hazel McCallion Line project."

A statement from Metrolinx claims that "this work can only be done when train service has been modified."