Toronto's Chinatown could be getting a huge landmark welcome sign

Toronto's Chinatown neighbourhood could soon have an enormous new sign that would create a striking visual landmark welcoming visitors to the bustling centre of the city's Chinese-Canadian community.

An early September signage application filed with the City seeks permits to construct an "electronic static copy wall sign containing three faces/sides for outdoor advertising" at 283 Spadina Avenue.

The Chinatown Business Improvement Area (BIA) has signed on architects Dialogue 38 — a firm with an extensive design portfolio of local Asian businesses like Neo Coffee Bar, Kinka Izakaya and Machi Machi — to design a sign towering above the southeast corner of Dundas and Spadina.

A rendering included in the application depicts a sign rising three storeys above the existing National Bank branch. It would feature a red finish perforated by various Chinese patterns and motifs, support three large LED signboards, and be topped by a message welcoming people to "Toronto's Chinatown."

The proposed placemaking landmark follows in the footsteps of another project from the BIA completed a block away a few years earlier.

The Huron Street Public Square was completed in 2018 on the block of Huron north of Dundas Street West, featuring Chinese art pieces, bronze Quilin and lighting to reflect the area's cultural character.

Plans for the new billboard upgrade follow a similar material and cultural motif, and would further cement the area's identity for years to come.

blogTO has contacted both the Chinatown BIA and Dialogue 38, seeking additional details about the proposed signage. However, neither party has been able to provide any additional information about the proposal as of publication.