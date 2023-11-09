Toronto is about to get a shiny new pedestrian bridge but it means traffic headaches

A new pedestrian bridge is coming to downtown Toronto's busiest travel hub, which will inevitably mean a few disruptions for the area as it comes to fruition.

The new walkway will extend between Union Station and the even-taller second phase of the already-lauded CIBC Square office complex at 141 Bay Street, extending Toronto's famous PATH network and changing the look and connectivity of our central station.

But, to get the project done, cars and pedestrians will need to detour around where the girder is being installed — which is unfortunately happening this weekend, for anyone planning on being out and about in the core.

Metrolinx and the City are advising residents that from 7 p.m. on Friday, November 10, until 7 p.m. on Monday, November 13, there will be a few lane and sidewalk closures, as well as amendments to certain TTC routes.

For starters, cars will be blocked from using Bay Street between Front Street and Lake Shore Blvd., and the Harbourfront streetcar loop and tunnel will be closed, with shuttle buses will be running in lieu.

The 19 Bay bus and 72 Pape bus will also be detouring, while the 320 Yonge Night Bus will not be serving stops along Bay.

The TTC adds that "customers on 75 Sherbourne and 121 Esplanade buses may experience intermittent delays during this period" and also that the Queens Quay and Union Station streetcar platforms will be closed from 11 p.m. Friday until 4 a.m. Monday.

Temporary paths will also divert those on foot around the shuttered north entrance to the Bay West Teamway and Bay East Teamway. Those looking to access the Bay Concourse, 50 Bay Street, Scotiabank Arena and the Galleria should observe posted signage to get there.

Signs will also direct people from the East Teamway to the Union Station Bus Terminal, GO Trains and 81 Bay over the weekend.