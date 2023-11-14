City
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
car on fire toronto

Toronto man narrates video of car on fire as if it's a totally normal thing to witness

Jaw-dropping videos of car crashes and vehicles on fire in Toronto continue to surface online from time to time, but they rarely come with engaging and on-the-scene commentary. 

While the fiery contents of this new TikTok are definitely enough to make it go viral on its own, it's the detailed narration that's making it spread across social media platforms like wildfire. 

The nearly four-minute video, which shows a pickup truck ablaze, was filmed near 75 Thorncliffe Park Dr. in Toronto. 

The man behind the camera holds his phone steady as viewers are taken through a rollercoaster of emotions, from concern to frustration and amazement.

"Oh my gosh. This is crazy," the man says, as the front half of the vehicle becomes engulfed in flames and smoke. 

Approximately 50 seconds into the video, another driver can be seen making a risky move to reverse their vehicle out of the parking spot next to the fiery truck. 

"Oh my! This guy is stupid," the man says, as the driver pulls out while two pops of explosion go off at the front of the truck. 

"Did you hear that? The blast sound? Oh my God! Look at the smoke!" he continues. "911 is not picking up the call!" 

As the truck continues to make a series of alarming hissing and popping sounds, a small crowd of local residents can be seen forming in the parking lot. 

"It's getting worse! Look at the smoke, they're just watching here. They should leave this place. Stupid guys, they're making videos of it! It can get worse," the man exclaims. 

As soon as it appears as though the blaze is getting out of head, a firetruck pulls up to the parking lot. "This guy is brave," the narrator says, as the fire is slowly extinguished.

Just as the firefighters were commended for their ability to put out the fire without any injuries, so too was the anonymous reporter behind the camera, for remaining poised throughout the whole ordeal. 

Lead photo by

@muhammadfaraz2113
