Toronto could finally see its first snowfall of the season in the coming days

The chillier weather has been teasing the arrival of snow in the Toronto area for a few weeks now, but it appears that our first dose of the white stuff this season is now finally in the short-term forecast.

According to The Weather Network, cold and snowy conditions are on deck for Southern Ontario over the next few days as an official introduction to winter 2023-2024.

The agency predicts "blustery bands of lake-effect snow" for the area, coupled with daytime temperatures that will hardly crack 0 C — the coldest we've seen since the beginning of the year.

Barrie, Wasaga Beach, Saugeen Shores, and other parts of the region are slated to see as much as 15 cm of snow by Saturday morning, and the winds in our lake effect setup could likely bring some of that wintry precipitation further southeast.

A taste of winter is setting up through the end of the week for southern Ontario with snow and cold. The Weather Network's meteorologist @NicoleKarkic has the details. https://t.co/qYIndb5YyE — The Weather Network (@weathernetwork) November 23, 2023

In Toronto, the forecast for Friday includes cloudy conditions and a 30 per cent chance of flurries already, per Environment Canada, with thermometers only inching up to 2 C at the warmest.

After a frigid - 7 C overnight with the wind chill, the city will see a sunnier Saturday, followed by potential showers Sunday.

Then comes an even greater chance for flurries, with a 60 per cent chance of snowfall Monday into Tuesday. With the cloud cover and low temps of just 3 C on Monday, -5 C Monday night, and 0 C on Tuesday, it is quite likely we will be kicking off next week with some weather that is more typical for this time of year.

So, though sweaters and jackets may already be out of storage across the city, this weekend is high time to dust off those snow boots, scarves, and gloves, too — and maybe a bit of that holiday spirit, as things could be looking a little more festive in just a few days' time.