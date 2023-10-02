Ontario could see its first snowfall of the season next week

If you've been secretly wishing for cozy fall temperatures to replace the unwavering heat in Ontario, you're in luck, because parts of the province could see the first snowfall of the season by next weekend.

According to a new report by The Weather Network, Ontario will soon plunge from summer-like temperatures to chilly fall weather in a hurry as a major pattern change grips central Canada in the next few days.

The changeover is in line with the weather agency's "fickle fall" forecast, which predicted that bone-chilling temperatures would arrive in October in advance of the winter season.

The first week of October begins with summer-like heat blanketing the majority of Ontario, with daytime highs soaring 10 to even 20 degrees above the seasonal average for this time of year.

The sunny and warm conditions are all thanks to an atmospheric blockade, which is set to be pushed out abruptly by a significant trough swinging down from northern Canada by the end of the week.

The potent trough will likely drag cooler air down with it, dislodging the region's summer-like temperatures and replacing it "with air chilly enough to bring a chance for snow to some communities."

Although not all communities in the province will see the first flakes of the season next weekend, the significant temperature swing will see steep drops on the way for the majority of Ontario.

Most of cottage country and eastern Ontario will see temperatures drop between 15 to 20 degrees from their peak this week, and southern Ontario and the GTA will see temperatures plummet between 10 to 15 degrees.

While daytime highs will peak at 25 degrees C in Toronto between Tuesday and Thursday, daytime highs on Sunday and Monday will drop dramatically to 12 degrees C.

The drastic temperature swing will also bring a risk for snow to some areas, with northeastern Ontario possibly witnessing its first snowfall of the season by next weekend, according to the weather agency.