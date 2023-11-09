Toronto Dating Chronicles: sushi and robots on a date re-do

If you read my previous chronicle, you'll know last week's date was an adventure. Hand sanitizer exploding, eyes burning, yet there were still some positives. "Zach" wanted a date re-do, and I was in.

As the weekend approached, we scheduled a date. The spot: Robo Sushi — an innovative restaurant on York Mills Road where robots serve your food.

At 7:00 p.m., there was a loud, jolting knock on my front door. "He's here!" screamed my sister. She beat me to the door and began the interrogation. "Hey," I said, rushing down the stairs. I was pleasantly surprised to see he knocked. That takes some courage, right?

Entering Robo Sushi

After hunting for a parking spot, Zach and I made our way into Robo Sushi. The restaurant had a modern, sleek, yet comfortable ambience. Zach and I exchanged an excited look as we were met by adorable, round robots scooting along in coloured top hats.

After fifteen or so minutes, we were led to our table by a robot. We walked through the aisles, families laughing, and children mesmerized by the technology. I almost bumped into a robot, "Excuse me," I thought I heard it say.

This was all very futuristic and required some adjustment. We were finally seated in a comfy booth draped with a white tablecloth. We ordered food using an iPad, Dynamite Rolls for myself, and sashimi for Zach. For those who are intimidated by servers, this restaurant is perfect for you!

I noticed Zach's phone was close to the table's edge, so I moved it. "That's something my mom would do," he said. I smiled; it was a cute comment, revealing a sweet relationship between the two.

But then it continued. I told Zach how I'm a challenging flier and get quite anxious when the plane takes off. You know who else is an anxious flier? Zach's mom! I said I have a cat, and Zach's mom has three. I'm a Gemini, and while Zach's mom is not a Gemini, she is a Leo who loves astrology.

Zach's mom knits and loves The Amazing Race. They also go on mother and son outings to Canada's Wonderland. The last relationship didn't work out, and you may be able to guess why — mama didn't approve!

"How does she feel about you being on a date?" I asked. Zach hesitated, "Well, she actually helped me make my Hinge profile!"

In the midst of our conversation, our food arrived via robot. The machinery had these trays from which we would grab our meals. "Wow! This is crazy. What do you think of robots serving our food?" Zach lit up, "My mom asked me this before our date! Honestly, it's hard to say."

Zach didn't mention his mom once last week. However, it is said that a second date is more revealing than the first. You are less nervous, which can result in true personalities and quirks coming out. I popped a dynamite roll into my mouth. It was tasty, filled with shrimp tempura, tobiko, avocado and cucumber. Thankfully, they were easy to eat and not too messy.

I looked around and watched the groups of people and the other couples on dates."So you might find this cool, but my mom and I write a blog together," he said with a mouthful of sashimi. A mother-son blog was interesting, to say the least.

Final Thoughts

I guess I missed out on these mother-son reflections since hand sanitizer was the main attraction on our last date. My friend asked me this question, and I thought it was a good one. Would you rather date someone whose mother smothers them, or they have no relationship?

I'm not saying this tight-knit connection is bad, but it can be overbearing and a challenge to deal with. Will the mother always come first? And, if she doesn't like you, how is that navigated?

Do leave your thoughts. I am curious, and of course, stay tuned for more Toronto Dating Chronicles!