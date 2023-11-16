Toronto Dating Chronicles: a gym date disaster

Hinge has been disappointing, so I decided it was time to resort back to good, old-fashioned ways of meeting people. Zach and I realized we were incompatible so accordingly, no third date has been made.

However, there was "Mark" from GoodLife Fitness. To give you some background, Mark and I have run into each other every now and then at the gym. A few days ago, we finally chatted after I asked for help with a machine. That led to conversation, which led to an exchange of numbers and then texting.

We made a plan to work out and then grab a bite to eat after. Good idea, right? Well, not exactly.

The Gym Date Commenced

Mark paraded around the gym, confident like a rooster with his chest out. I was impressed by his passion for fitness and easy going nature. After a successful workout, we were both famished, "It's time for protein!" yelled Mark, "It's bulking season, so I'm going to take you to my favourite wing spot."

We walked along Yonge and Eglinton, buildings illuminated, and the midtown essence vibrant. "You are going to love this place!" he raved, "It's not the cheapest, but it is damn good."

It took about twenty minutes until we reached Crave Wings.

That's when a switch went off in Mark. We stood outside the small restaurant on Eglinton Avenue West, my face cold from our brisk walk. Mark took a deep breath in and looked at me. "Are you ready for the best wings of your life?" His eyes were filled with intensity. I laughed, "Yeah, I have been wanting to try this place."

We walked in, and were met by colourful anime-decorated walls. The menu was filled with hundreds of flavours. Choices, choices, choices! Mark already knew what he wanted. He ordered two pounds of honey BBQ wings. I decided to get a combo of honey-garlic wings with fries. I now realize this is not an ideal first-date meal. Very messy!

Where The Date Took A Turn…

When our food was ready, Mark insisted we eat outside despite the chilly temperatures. "That's crazy!" I told him. "It's nice in here, let's just stay." I was tired after walking and wanted to sit down. Mark looked me dead in the eyes, "I need to eat outside. The cold is like an ice bath; it's good for the muscles. You'll thank me later."

So Mark and I found a bench on the street, and unboxed our wings, which at least warmed my cold hands. "Protein!" yelled Mark. I took my box and began to eat the messy wings. My fingers were covered in sauce, yet Mark wasn't wrong. They were delicious, and you could tell they were made hot and fresh!

Then I looked over to my right. That's when I saw Mark throwing the chicken wing bones on the ground. Yes, that's right, there were chicken wing bones scattered everywhere! No meat leftover for the neighbourhood squirrels. Chew, swallow, throw, repeat! Mark chucked those bones like there was no tomorrow, ravaging through his meal like a hungry raccoon.

I couldn't stay silent as I slowly nipped away at my meal. "Mark, you can't just throw the bones everywhere," I said.

Mark looked down, sauce all over his cheeks and lips."What do you want from me? To clean it up?"

I inspected the area. Bones surrounding our bench, scattered like a fossil exhibit at the ROM. We couldn't leave it like this. "I think you should clean it up." Mark huffed. "If I clean up the wings, will you go on a second date with me?"

I hesitated, scrunching my face wondering what to say, "Sure, I guess."

Mark cleaned up his mess, fingers covered in sauce and dirt from the ground. I honestly felt kind of bad. Disposing of the mess, his face still covered in sauce, we called it a night. I was in utter shock, yet also laughing at the visual of bones scattered, and Mark cleaning them up.

Final Thoughts

Should a gym crush stay a gym crush? Regardless of the odd experience, I had a great laugh. Mark has asked for a second date, and I'm debating: do I go? Do I decline?

Honestly, it's a tough decision. One side of me is curious about what he'll do next; the other could do without. However, I must say, dating in the city never fails to have a dull moment.

Stay tuned for more Toronto Dating Chronicles!

