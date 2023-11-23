Santa Claus Parade route and road closures in Toronto for 2023

The Santa Claus Parade is back in Toronto this weekend, which means hundreds of thousands of people will be taking to the streets to get in the festive spirit and see St. Nick in the flesh on Sunday, November 26.

Of course, the big event will necessitate some major road closures and transit detours along the route, which everyone travelling around the city should be mindful of.

Santa Claus Parade route

Just like in years past, the parade will kick off at Christie Pits Park at 12:30 p.m. before heading east on Bloor Street, where the route will change for 2023.

Instead of going south on University Avenue, this season's Christmas convoy will veer right a little early, heading down Spadina Avenue and across Harbord Street to get to Queen's Park.

After going around the iconic circle, the 25 floats will keep moving southward, turning east from University onto Wellington Street West, then south again on Yonge Street.

From there, the procession — with Santa in the caboose — will travel east on Front Street, heading to the end point at St. Lawrence Market.

Santa Claus Parade road closures

For the setup beforehand, the 2.5-hour celebration itself, and the disassembly, various roads around the downtown core will be shuttered. Barricading will start early in the day, as the Holly Jolly Fun Run will lead the parade starting at 11:45 a.m.

The closures, taking place on Sunday, are:

Bloor St. W. from Ossington Ave. to Christie St. at 7 a.m.

Bloor St. W. from Christie St. to Spadina Rd. at 10 a.m.

Spadina Rd. from Bloor St. W to Harbord St. at 10:30 a.m.

Harbord St. from Spadina Rd. to Queen's Park Cres. at 10:30 a.m.

Queen's Park Cres. from Harbord St. to College St. at 11 a.m.

University Ave. from College St. to Dundas St. at 11 a.m.

University Ave. from Dundas St. to Front St. at 11:15 a.m.

Wellington St. from University Ave. to Jarvis St. at 11:30 a.m.

Front St. from Bay St. to Jarvis St. at 11:45 a.m.

Front St. from Jarvis St. to Sherbourne St. at 11 a.m.

Any vehicles parked along the route will be towed starting at 6 a.m. Sunday.

TTC service disruptions for the Santa Claus Parade

While the 503 Kingston Road, 504 King, 505 Dundas, 506 Carlton and 511 Bathurst streetcars will continue to run through gaps in the parade, a number of TTC routes will be diverting as a result of the festivities:

The TTC is also upping the frequency of trains to the Line 1 and 2 subways to support the crowds.

The theme for this year's Santa Claus Parade, now in its 119th year, is "Being there is believing."