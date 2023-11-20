City
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Shocked shoppers look on as brazen robbery plays out in Mississauga mall

Shoppers browsing through a mall in Mississauga were started last week after a brazen theft involving four masked individuals unfolded right in front of their eyes. 

On Friday, Nov. 17 at approximately 7:10 p.m., four suspects reportedly entered the Wireless+ store —which offers cell phone accessories and device repairs — at Square One Shopping Centre. 

In the clip, shocked shoppers are shown looking on as the robbers boldly enter the store, grab stacks of merchandise, and subsequently rush to the exit of the mall. 

According to Peel Regional Police, no individuals sustained injuries as a result of the robbery, and at the time of publication, no arrests have been made. 

Just two hours prior to the incident at Square One, a separate robbery unfolded at a streetwear clothing store called Pure10 in the area of Lakeshore Road and Hurontario Street, which was also caught on video.

The two back-to-back robberies have led some to speculate about whether or not the two crimes were committed by the same group.

However, Peel Regional Police told blogTO that it is unknown at this time whether the two robberies are connected, but that this matter will be part of the ongoing investigation.

