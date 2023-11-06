Ontario forcing employers to disclose salaries in job postings

The Ontario government is set to introduce legislation that, if passed, would make it mandatory for employers to include expected salary ranges in job postings.

The proposal, called "Working for Workers," seeks to give workers more information and clarity during their career search and also requires employers to disclose if artificial intelligence is used during the hiring process.

"At a time when many companies are posting record profits, it is only fair they communicate transparently about how they pay workers," said David Piccini, Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development.

"And as the use of artificial intelligence in Ontario skyrockets, our government will continue to take action to ensure workers aren't excluded from the job market because of technological biases and that their privacy rights are protected."

Ontario women earn an average of $0.87 for every dollar earned by men — a number that is even worse for racialized and Indigenous women.

"Including salary ranges with job postings can help close the gender pay gap while allowing companies to find qualified candidates more quickly and improve retention, helping tackle the nearly 250,000-person labour shortage," a news release announcing the proposal reads.

The legislation is also in response to growing concerns about the ethical, legal, and privacy implications of AI in the province, where such tools and algorithms are being adopted by businesses at a rapid rate.

While many folks online were thrilled to hear that there would be more transparency in the hiring process, others questioned if employers would only comply by providing vague salary ranges.

"Ranges are fair since a position may pay more or less depending on the level of experience. They just need to include some language in the law that sets a limit on how big the range can be. Like 'range can not exceed 20% of the salary' for example," one comment on Reddit reads.

"This should have been done years ago. I've always hated answering the 'what are your salary expectations question' during the interview process and it it gives the company leverage over you; this will balance it somewhat and hopefully drive wages up a bit," another person said.

In 2022, only thirty-seven per cent of online job postings included salary information.

Aside from salary transparency, the provincial government will also be conducting consultations and detailed analysis on ending the use of Non-Disclosure Agreements (NDAs) in the settlement of cases of workplace sexual harassment, misconduct, or violence.