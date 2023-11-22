Ontario drivers get into road rage fistfight

A road rage incident in Ontario recently turned into a full-on fistfight when two drivers hopped out of their vehicles to confront each other face-to-face.

In a video uploaded to X, two drivers off Bathurst Street just outside of Bradford are seen having a heated argument, causing another driver to pull out his phone and record the altercation.

It's not exactly clear what escalated tensions between the two drivers, but after a brief exchange of words, lots of pushing and shoving ensues.

Next, the male driver, who was originally standing behind his vehicle's door, walks towards the female driver's vehicle and pushes her from the back.

A man and woman get into a scuffle during a road rage incident in Bradford, Ontario pic.twitter.com/GPpNab0hJt — 6ixBuzzTV (@6ixbuzztv) November 21, 2023

The female driver quickly turns around to retaliate, and begins throwing punches at the male driver.

At this point, the person filming the whole altercation steps out of their vehicle and tells the male driver, "Yo, don't hit her. Just leave it." Soon after, the two drivers walk away from each other, get back in their vehicles, and drive off.

blogTO reached out to the South Simcoe Police Service for additional details on the incident but did not receive a response in time for this article's publication.

Road rage incidents in and around Toronto have unfortunately become increasingly common as of late. Back in September, a line of cars came to a standstill on Highway 401 as two individuals got into a wrestling match on the road.

"This is something that should never be happening," OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said regarding the incident near Leslie Street. "People may have a short fuse, but this can turn violent, it could turn deadly. You don't know what's going to happen. It's really not worth it."