Posted 2 hours ago
explosion rainbow bridge

No indication of terrorism after car explosion near Ontario border crossing

Posted 2 hours ago
A vehicle explosion that occurred at the Rainbow Bridge border crossing between Niagara Falls in Ontario and Buffalo, New York, on Wednesday afternoon is not an act of terrorism, according to US officials.

The explosion occurred on Wednesday around 11:27 am. Footage from US Customs and Border Protection shows footage of a vehicle speeding and flying in the air from the US side of the border towards the Canadian side.

On Wednesday afternoon, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul held a briefing and confirmed that, at this time, "there is no sign of terrorist activity with respect to this crash."

Hochul noted that the investigation is ongoing.

"If you can imagine, this vehicle basically incinerated. Nothing is left but the engine… it is a large scene, and it's going to take a long time for our federal law enforcement partners …to be able to piece together the story," she stated.

She confirmed officials identified that "a local individual" from New York State was involved. Two individuals died in the vehicle.

A border patrol officer in the booth near the vehicle was injured. They were sent to hospital with minor injuries and have since been released.

Hochul said the Rainbow Bridge remains closed at this time as the investigation continues. She stated that the Queenston-Lewiston and Whirlpool-Rapids Bridges are now open.

She added that despite earlier reports, the Buffalo Airport was never closed, and all flights are operating.

The nature of the explosion has not yet been verified by the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) or the FBI. The FBI's Buffalo Field Office wrote on X saying they are investigating the incident and that that is all it can say right now as the situation is "very fluid."

"We are aware of an evolving situation at Rainbow Bridge. We are liaising with our US counterparts on this matter," the CBSA said in response to the FBI.

In her address, Hochul said the incident hasn't yet been determined as an accident.

"You don't know whether the driver was intentional in how they drove," she said.

"All I know is it was a horrific incident. A crash, an explosion, loss of life."

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has yet to release a public statement regarding the incident but did provide comment in the House of Commons on Tuesday afternoon.

"There are a lot of questions and we are following up to get as many answers as rapidly as possible," he stated.

@livingbyyyz/X
