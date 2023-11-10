City
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 3 hours ago
ontario emergency alert

Emergency alerts set to blare across Ontario during nationwide test

Make sure to mark your calendars Ontario, because you can expect a loud blare to ring across your devices next week when the Alert Ready emergency alert system conducts its bi-annual nationwide test. 

The test alerts are set to ring across televisions, radios, and wireless devices in 11 out of the 13 provinces and territories (excluding Alberta and the Northwest Territories) on Wednesday, November 15 at different times. 

For those in Ontario, the emergency alert test is set to take place at 12:55 p.m. local time, so don't be freaked out by the blaring noise coming from your mobile device during your lunch break.

Alert Ready is Canada's emergency alerting system, and delivers critical and potentially life-saving alerts to Canadians, which cover air quality statements, natural disasters, nuclear incidents, amber alerts and terrorist threats, to name a few. 

The last time this emergency testing took place was on May 10, and as expected with every drill, plenty of people took to social media to discuss their thoughts on the bi-annual alerts. 

Following every test, you can also fill out a survey conducted by a third-party partner to share your thoughts about the Alert Ready system

Although you can rest assured that it's just a drill, make sure to set up a warning alarm for yourself or make a note in your calendar if you want to avoid being startled. 

Alert Ready
