Canadians can get extra money from the government this holiday season

Canadians can expect to get extra money from the government this holiday season to help with the rising cost of living and holiday spending.

Several of the government's benefits and credits will provide some much-needed cash to eligible Canadians.

Here is how you can receive more money from the feds during the holiday season.

Canada Child Benefit

Payment due: November 20 and December 13

The CCB — a tax-free payment from the government to help with the cost of raising children — is administered monthly by the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA).

Read this to learn if you're eligible, how you can apply, and how much you can get.

Ontario Trillium Benefit (OTB)

Payment due: December 8

The OTB is the combined payment of the Ontario energy and property tax credit, the Northern Ontario Energy Credit, and the Ontario sales tax credit.

Alberta Child and Family Benefit (ACFB)

Payment due: November 27

The Alberta Child and Family Benefit (ACFB) is a tax-free amount paid to families with children under 18.

The benefit is reduced as family income exceeds $25,935. If your adjusted family net income is between $25,935 and $43,460, you may receive a partial benefit.

These payments are made separately from the CCB payment and are funded fully by the Alberta government.

Advanced Canada Worker's Benefit (ACWB)

Payment due: January 12, 2024

This payment is sent out just after the holiday season, but one that is helpful to many Canadians.

The Canada Worker's Benefit is a quarterly payment to support low-income Canadians and their families. Those entitled to the Canada Workers Benefit (CWB) are provided advance payments equal to 50 per cent of the CWB across three payments under the ACWB.