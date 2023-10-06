1,500 turkeys spill onto Ontario highway in a Thanksgiving disaster of the ages

As residents of Ontario prepare for the Thanksgiving long weekend and research how to best cook their turkey dinners, 1,500 of said turkeys are heading to slaughter quite rattled after being involved in a massive crash that was fatal for some.

A tractor-trailer carrying the live animals westbound on Highway 401 hit the median and rolled near Charing Cross Road in Chatham-Kent early on Thursday, resulting in a full closure of a portion of the freeway.

The accident was so bad that the driver had to be forcibly removed from the cab and airlifted to local hospital, where he is thankfully recovering from non-life-threatening injuries.

The surviving birds, meanwhile, were rounded up and sent on their not-so-merry way.

Authorities on the scene told CTV News that most were unscathed by the incident and that their well-being was a top priority during the cleanup efforts, the animals likely glad to have evaded death on their way to, well, their deaths.

The collision was wholly unrelated to the colossal celery spill on another Highway in the area on Tuesday, though it seems that Thanksgiving table staples are not having the best luck actually getting to plates this year.

Oh , this is why the cost of a Thanksgiving turkey 🦃 is $120 at the grocery store today 😎✌️ — ElizabethViveiros (@ElizabethVivei5) October 6, 2023

Naturally, people are relating the news back to the viral $120 turkey headline from earlier this week as they struggle to be thankful this holiday during the nation's ongoing cost of living crisis.