Jack Landau
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
lower bay station ttc

TTC to let the public into abandoned Lower Bay Station for two days

Jack Landau
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
The TTC will offer rare access inside its lone abandoned subway station this October to celebrate the spooky season.

The allegedly haunted Bay Lower Station (colloquially known as Lower Bay) will be transformed into a Halloween haunt for what the TTC describes as a "spooktacular weekend" on October 28–29.

The TTC's Halloween Fest will feature several seasonally-themed features, including a haunted subway adventure, transit trivia, and TTC-themed merchandise, along with fun for families, like a trick-or-treat subway train and giveaways.

The Haunted Subway train will play into the station's alleged haunted history, featuring actors in costume that the TTC warns "may be unnerving for younger children."

Halloween Fest costs $5 to attend (kids two and under can enter for free), but offers a rare chance to see the abandoned subway station up close, shuttered to the public (besides occasional Doors Open access) since 1968.

That ticket price all goes towards a good cause, as proceeds raised from ticket sales will be donated to the United Way of Greater Toronto.

The fest will run on Saturday, October 28, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday, October 29, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The last attendees will be admitted at 6 p.m. on Saturday and 3 p.m. on Sunday.

The mothballed station is easy to miss, and attendees arriving by subway are instructed to exit the train at Bay Station and proceed toward the Cumberland Street entrance.

Access to the abandoned platforms below Bay is provided via pairs of doors at the centre of the active Line 2 subway platform, and TTC staff will be on hand to guide visitors to the main event deeper below ground.

Anyone requiring accessibility options should be advised that the long-closed subway platform, where the trick-or-treat train and haunted subway car attractions will be located, is only accessible via stairs.

Lead photo by

Jack Landau
