Toronto needs to act more aggressively on cutting down greenhouse gas emissions

We might have to hold off on pumpkin spice lattes as warm weather continues to descend on the city presenting unusual summerlike warmth.



The temperatures can be attributed to greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) as our climate continues to change.



"In Toronto, we have experienced the impacts of extreme heat, wildfire smoke, flooding and other extreme weather events, caused or exacerbated by climate change," Deborah Blackstone, senior communications advisor for the City of Toronto told blogTO.



In a time where we should be cozied up in hoodies and carving jack-o'-lanterns, fall has been delayed with green and yellow leaves sticking around.



The city said we need to be more aggressive in cutting down emissions to return to seasonal norms.



"Toronto's future sector-based GHG reduction targets are 45 per cent by 2025, 65 per cent by 2030, and net zero by 2040," Blackstone said.



"The latest data shows that Toronto's community-wide emissions must be nearly cut in half in the next seven years to meet the 2030 target of a 65 per cent reduction. More aggressive action is needed to meet future targets."



The targets are part of TransformTO, a plan approved by council in 2017 to reach an 80 per cent reduction of GHG emissions by 2050, based on 1990 levels.

It states ambitious climate actions and programs will be critical to reach targets by 2025 and that the community needs to be involved and do its part.



"The required scale and pace of change to achieve our shared climate targets is a shared responsibility with the community, financial institutions, businesses and other orders of government and will require new partnerships, funding models and financial mechanisms to make the needed investments," said Blackstone.



The city states it directly accounts for about five per cent of GHG emissions, which primarily includes municipal-owned buildings and vehicles. It has implemented policies to go green.



"The city continues to lay the foundation for community-wide action through programs, policies and investments to successfully achieve these targets," Blackstone said.



"The City's leadership includes initiatives such as enabling one of the world's largest waste energy transfer projects, enabling sustainable building practices through accelerated implementation of the Toronto Green Standard, being the first major North American city to introduce a carbon budget, and by having many actively engaged residents taking action."

The City is also investing in transit and improving cycling infrastructure and EV charging infrastructure.



To address the other 95 per cent of emissions, the City says all levels of government, the private sector, the non-profit sector and individual residents will need to come together to dedicate resources to achieve community-wide climate targets.