Toronto is getting a bunch of brand new cycling infrastructure

If you're able to look past the prevalent safety and policing concerns, it's only getting easier to travel by bicycle in Toronto as the city invests in new dedicated cycling infrastructure.

A pair of significant cycling upgrades are well underway in Toronto, with stretches of Davenport Road and roads connecting with Bloor Street West undergoing transformations that include medians, bollards and painted cues to improve cycling connections and safety.

The city's Bartlett-Havelock-Gladstone Cycling Connections project is set to begin this week and will bring bikeways and other road safety improvements to Bartlett Avenue, Havelock Street, and Gladstone Avenue from Davenport Road to College Street, along with changes to short sections of Bloor Street and Lindsey Avenue.

Cycling improvements on Bloor St W between Bartlett Ave and Havelock St will begin next week, with the installation of a two-way bikeway on the north side, bicycle signal added to Havelock St, and space for people cycling to wait while turning. #biketo https://t.co/vMPXoPRQT8 pic.twitter.com/UY5ZILGyOL — Toronto Cycling (@TO_Cycling) September 1, 2022

The project adds 3.5 kilometres of bikeways to the Bloor West area, which includes contra-flow bike lanes and traffic signals, a reduction in on-street parking spaces, and modifications to vehicle travel directions in an effort to make the area more cyclist friendly.

Another cycling infrastructure project is moving along on Davenport Road between Dupont Street and Yonge Street, the second phase of a 2021-initiated project that added cycle tracks to the stretch.

Road safety improvements continue on Davenport Rd, as bike lanes from Avenue Rd to Belmont St will be upgraded to cycle tracks with curbs and posts added in the painted buffer, where feasible. Upgrades to cycle tracks were completed from Bedford Rd to Avenue Rd last week. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/M3sHuAiYZ8 — Toronto Cycling (@TO_Cycling) August 31, 2022

For the current phase, the existing painted bike lanes installed last year will be upgraded to proper cycle tracks between Bedford Road and Bay Street.

Physical separation reduces conflict with motor vehicles, lowers the risk of dooring from parked cars, and provides a safer experience for people cycling. Phase 2 of cycle track upgrades will continue east to Bay St in the upcoming weeks. (2/2) #biketo https://t.co/59fs4FO3GO — Toronto Cycling (@TO_Cycling) August 31, 2022

A third phase will extend the cycle tracks from Dupont Street to Bedford Road in 2023 or later.