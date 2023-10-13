Shocking video shows grocery delivery van hit pedestrian near Toronto

A shocking viral video has emerged online showing a grocery delivery van hit a pedestrian as they crossed a street near Toronto, igniting conversations online about road safety and traffic laws.

According to dashcam footage, the incident occurred on Sept. 20 at approximately 8 p.m. in the area of Vaughan Valley Boulevard and Highway 7 in Woodbridge, Ont.

The 90-second clip shows a Voilà delivery van — which offers online grocery delivery services in the GTA — making a left turn as a pedestrian crosses the street with their head down.

Around the 24-second mark, the van plows into the pedestrian, and it's not exactly clear what happens next. The aftermath of the incident is hidden from the view of the dashcam, leaving it unclear if the pedestrian suffered any serious injuries.

"As a regular pedestrian in this city, I'm absolutely tired of watching others crossing without any regard for traffic," one person wrote in response to the clip.

"The driver was only thinking of himself, his eyes were only on the truck as he was trying to sneak through ahead of the turning truck. The Voilà driver didn't see the pedestrian because they never bothered to f*cking look at the sidewalk and crosswalk," another comment reads.

"Bad driving combined with poor decision-making and voilà you have hit a pedestrian, hoping the dude didn't suffer any life-changing injuries," one person said.

blogTO reached out to Voilà to get more information about the incident but did not receive a response back in time for this publication.