Car in Toronto speeds through construction zone to avoid traffic and crashes

Alarming dashcam footage of a single-vehicle collision in Toronto has surfaced, which shows a car speeding through a blocked-off construction zone in a notorious stretch of Highway 401 where traffic rules are regularly disregarded.

The incident occurred just before 6 a.m. on Saturday, July 22 on the westbound lanes of Highway 401 near Kennedy Road.

Footage of the crash shows the driver weaving in and out of lanes before driving straight into a construction site clearly marked by traffic cones.

Ultimately, the car crashed in the construction site which luckily appeared to be completely vacant.

Single vehicle Collision. #hwy401 WB near Kennedy Rd, in the construction area. Express to Collectors transfer closed. #TorontoOPP on scene. ^yb pic.twitter.com/vRsftXP4y5 — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) July 22, 2023

The OPP Highway Safety Division tweeted several images of the crash which showed the bumper of the vehicle completely destroyed and the front wheels of the car mounted on top of a small rock.

@OPP_HSD imagine if there were construction workers in there. Jesus!! This has to be a some sort of careless driving / suspension! — Ivanos' (@chopstix21) July 25, 2023

The crash resulted in the express to collectors transfer being closed, and several people on social media reported seeing the aftermath of the incident while driving on the highway on Saturday morning.

I saw the outcome Saturday morning and couldn't figure out this wreckless driver actually ended up in the construction zone. Now I know thanks to this dashcam video. — Smitty Eng (@HSmithEST) July 24, 2023

Toronto Police and the OPP Highway Safety Division did not mention if the driver sustained any injuries as a result of the crash.

This isn't the first time this month that a peculiar incident has occurred on this stretch of the highway. On Tuesday, a cyclist was filmed biking in the westbound Kennedy Road exit lanes of Highway 401.