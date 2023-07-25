City
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
car crash toronto

Car in Toronto speeds through construction zone to avoid traffic and crashes

City
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Alarming dashcam footage of a single-vehicle collision in Toronto has surfaced, which shows a car speeding through a blocked-off construction zone in a notorious stretch of Highway 401 where traffic rules are regularly disregarded. 

The incident occurred just before 6 a.m. on Saturday, July 22 on the westbound lanes of Highway 401 near Kennedy Road. 

Footage of the crash shows the driver weaving in and out of lanes before driving straight into a construction site clearly marked by traffic cones. 

Ultimately, the car crashed in the construction site which luckily appeared to be completely vacant. 

The OPP Highway Safety Division tweeted several images of the crash which showed the bumper of the vehicle completely destroyed and the front wheels of the car mounted on top of a small rock. 

The crash resulted in the express to collectors transfer being closed, and several people on social media reported seeing the aftermath of the incident while driving on the highway on Saturday morning. 

Toronto Police and the OPP Highway Safety Division did not mention if the driver sustained any injuries as a result of the crash. 

This isn't the first time this month that a peculiar incident has occurred on this stretch of the highway. On Tuesday, a cyclist was filmed biking in the westbound Kennedy Road exit lanes of Highway 401. 

Lead photo by

@OPP_HSD
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Woman dressed up like Barbie attacks man in Toronto

Brampton somehow beats out most major U.S. cities when it comes to riding the bus

A section of Toronto Harbour is about to be filled in to extend a major street

Shocking video shows Toronto bicycle cop struck by stolen vehicle

TTC's Line 3 could permanently close earlier than expected after derailment

It is going to feel hotter than 40 degrees in Toronto this week

Fundraiser raises over $100k for the victim killed in Mississauga carjacking

A teen somehow drove a minivan through an Ontario school