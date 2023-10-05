Huge Ontario bust seizes enough drugs to kill hundreds of thousands of people

Police in Ontario just recently announced yet another massive bust of an organized crime ring on Thursday, which involved a staggering amount of drugs, illicit narcotics, and weapons.

Investigators with the York Regional Police Guns, Gangs and Drug Enforcement Unit recently seized more than $7 million worth of drugs and charged 39 people with more than 150 criminal offences following a five-month investigation.

In April 2023, investigators first received information about a woman trafficking controlled substances, which led police to uncover a larger network with the capacity to supply shocking amounts of fentanyl, cocaine, and methamphetamine.

The investigation eventually evolved into "Project Crystal," during which police found evidence of drug traffickers dealing with drugs at the kilogram level.

If one #Newmarket drug dealer had looked into her crystal ball, she might have seen @YRP laying 156 charges against 39 people after busting up her trafficking ring.#ProjectCrystal🔮 is the culmination of an intense, five-month investigation.



Police executed 23 search warrants in Newmarket, Vaughan, Mississauga, Ajax, and across Toronto, which culminated in the discovery of illegal drugs with an estimated street value of more than $7 million.

In total police seized more than 11 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine, more than two kilograms of fentanyl — including one of raw fentanyl, which could be processed into approximately 27 kilograms of street fentanyl — six kilograms of cocaine, 900 grams of MDMA (ecstasy), and more than 230 pounds of illicit cannabis.

Fentanyl, which is a synthetic opioid up to 100 times stronger than morphine, has already caused thousands of opioid overdoses in Canada.

"There is significant risk that illegal drugs have been intentionally contaminated with fentanyl. Because of its potency and low cost, drug dealers have been mixing fentanyl with other drugs including heroin, methamphetamine, and cocaine, increasing the likelihood of a fatal interaction," the United States Drug Enforcement Administration's website reads.

Police have released videos and images of the massive bust, and five arrest warrants have been issued for outstanding suspects wanted for a variety of drug-related charges.