Police uncover $2 million in drugs and high-end vehicles in massive GTA bust

Police in Ontario announced yet another enormous drug bust in the GTA on Friday involving shocking amounts of illegal substances and luxury cars.

The Provincial Joint Forces Cannabis Enforcement Team (PJFCET) revealed that it had recently seized over 1,800 cannabis plants worth more than $1.8 million at locations across the GTA.

Earlier this month, members from PJFCET were assisted by several other teams and police units — including the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau — to execute seven search warrants across the GTA.

Officers at locations in Scarborough, Markham, Richmond Hill, and North York managed to seize substantial quantities of suspected cocaine, fentanyl, ketamine, and psilocybin.

The Provincial Joint Forces Cannabis Enforcement Team has seized more than $1.8 million worth of cannabis plants, as well as cocaine, fentanyl, psilocybin and more at locations in Scarborough, Markham, Richmond Hill and North York. Four people face a long list of charges. pic.twitter.com/rAQuk1i9ZC — Ontario Provincial Police (@OPP_News) March 17, 2023

Police also found high-end vehicles worth $90,000, watches valued at $40,000, $300,000 in Canadian cash, and over $40,000 in U.S. currency.

Multiple individuals have since been hit with several charges related to the drug bust, including "possession for the purpose of trafficking," and "possession for the purpose of distributing."

Four people, aged 21, 27, 27, and 38, have collectively received over 30 charges related to the massive bust.

All of the accused have been released from custody and are scheduled to appear in court in Toronto on April 20.