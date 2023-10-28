Streetcar service returns to Toronto street after almost 3 years

Travelling from Roncesvalles Avenue along The Queensway in Toronto will be made a whole lot easier very soon, following years of headache-inducing construction and infrastructure upgrades in the area.

The TTC recently revealed that it is officially restoring 501 Queen streetcar service west of Roncesvalles Avenue to Humber Loop, following the completion of major improvements in the King Street West, Queen Street West, Queensway, and Roncesvalles (KQQR) intersection area.

Service will officially resume on Sunday, Oct. 29, marking the first since January 2021 that streetcars have operated along The Queensway.

501L Queen replacement buses will continue to operate both ways between Long Branch Loop and Humber Loop, via Lake Shore Boulevard, Park Lawn Road, and The Queensway.

Also from Sunday, new 501M Queen replacement buses will be operating both ways from Humber Loop to north Park Lawn Road via Lake Shore Boulevard, Marine Parade Drive, Park Lawn Road, and The Queensway, to provide more service through the Humber Bay shores neighbourhood.

Starting Oct. 30, 508 Lake Shore streetcars will also return to peak-hour service, operating between Long Branch Loop and Parliament Street via King Street — allowing customers to access the downtown core without having to transfer vehicles.

Additional streetcar service through to Long Branch Loop will be turning on Sunday, Nov. 19.