Wild video shows death-defying motorcycle stunt on Toronto-area highway

A dangerous motorcycle stunt on a Toronto-area highway was captured in a shocking video, all as police trailed just a few cars behind.

A Richmond Hill couple was travelling on Highway 407 around Mavis Road in Brampton on Sunday afternoon around 4:40 p.m, when they spotted a group of motorcycles — one of which was engaged in a particularly risky stunt.

Shane, a passenger in the vehicle at the time of the incident, describes the experience to blogTO as "quite a frightening situation for my wife, who was driving with our daughter in the car."

"There was a group of approx 20-25 motorcycles obstructing traffic in the right couple of lanes," explains Shane.

He says that "volume was normal on the highway" at the time the clips were captured, and he "didn't think much of it until we saw the person riding standing up on the highway."

"It was very dangerous, obviously, and completely reckless. As you can see, we had to avoid being hit by a car as they were frightened as well."

Shane explains that throughout the time he was filming, "there was also an OPP officer trailing a few cars behind. I'm not sure if they saw the motorcycle, but it was hard to miss the group."

"The cop didn't do anything, but maybe that was for the motorcycle driver's own good, as any unexpected surprise could have been detrimental."

It appears the motorcycle driver shown in the videos could have easily been charged with stunt driving under the Ontario Highway Traffic Act (HTA).

The HTA includes various definitions for stunt driving, two of which were violated in this instance.

This includes "Driving a motor vehicle in a manner that indicates an intention to lift some or all of its tires from the surface of the highway, including driving a motorcycle with only one wheel in contact with the ground, but not including the use of lift axles on commercial motor vehicles."

Another possible stunt driving violation seen in this video includes the operator "Driving a motor vehicle while the driver is not sitting in the driver's seat."

A comment on one of the clips explains that the videos show a group on their way to a bike meet in Mississauga.

The user also attempts to justify the stunt, saying, "we don't just go out on the open road for the first time after learning a trick. We use parking lots a lot."