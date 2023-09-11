Balcony dancer completely stole the show at Toronto street festival

This latest viral video out of Toronto is more than enough proof that you don't need to leave your house to have a good time.

On Saturday, Sept. 9, Ossington Avenue was shut down between Queen Street West and Dundas Street West for the Ossington Summer Send-Off street festival.

The pedestrian takeover was similar to the annual OssFest, which highlights the already-lively strip's local restaurants and businesses.

The end-of-summer bash kicked off at 11 a.m. and ran until midnight, culminating in a massive dance party that was filmed from multiple angles by festival attendees.

While most party-goers were focused on the heart-thumping music, folks couldn't help but watch a certain fearless dancer turn their second-storey apartment into a personal concert stage.

From ABBA to Robin Thicke, the hypnotizing dancer busted out their best moves while hovering over the bustling street festival.

"#BalconyBoy is the hashtag; okay…cause boy did he slayyyyy," one person wrote.

"That would be me in the window. I don't need to be with the crowd to have a good time, I am the crowd," another comment reads.

Unfortunately, social media hasn't managed to identify the anonymous performer as of yet, although his fearless attitude has already managed to win over the hearts of many.