This Ontario city is trying to lure away Toronto residents but people aren't buying it

The Ontario city of London (not the actual interesting one across the pond) really wants Toronto residents to ditch the 6ix and their urban lifestyles for an idyllic smaller-city lifestyle, but locals don't seem too on board with this pitch to lure big-city folk away from their expensive metropolis.

In early 2021, the economic development corporation of London, Ontario, started promoting a website for prospective residents called "Don't Tell Toronto," with the city literally offering to pay people to move there.

It appears the "Don't Tell Toronto" campaign has since stepped up its efforts, installing billboards in Toronto to stir up awareness of (that other) London.

The joke is on you, @CityofLdnOnt, I don't need to drive anywhere and I live five minutes from work. pic.twitter.com/NTyifJqjRd — Blair Scorgie (@BlairScorgie) September 25, 2023

The campaign's website states, "Look, we love Toronto, too. It has lots of great people, but let's face it, it's tough out there. Tough to find affordable living, tough to find a bit of green space, tough to find parking when you need it."

It boasts of "opportunities at some of Canada's best employers," emphasizing the city's ample backyards and driveways. It also implies that low-density single-family housing is essential for those seeking "room for a family and a Great Dane."

The website talks up the city's trails, Thames River, and its "great music and theatre scene, international cuisine, and a ton of festivals." I will give them one point for their river over the polluted Don and Humber, but I'd be hard-pressed to pick London's food and theatre scenes over Toronto's.

Negative ads bring everyone down. London should do better. — Jim Gough 🇨🇦🇺🇦🇬🇧 (@JimGoughTrans) September 26, 2023

The campaign seems custom-catered to suburbanites frustrated with the things that make a city great, like density and an extensive public transit network, and instead focuses on cheap houses with driveways, backyards, and a car-dependent lifestyle.

In an apparent misstep in judging their target demographic, billboards were placed in the Leslieville neighbourhood, where a large share of residents rely on public transit, cycling, and walking to get from A to B. The curious choice has been noted by locals.

Queen and Pape in Leslieville. A complete community with an abundance of amenities, where a minority of people actually drive on a regular basis. The @CityofLdnOnt is not getting value for money here. Their earlier sign, about it being cheaper to film in London, made more sense. — Blair Scorgie (@BlairScorgie) September 26, 2023

The website goes on to boast of 365 parks (Toronto has roughly 1,500), approximately 7 million trees (Toronto has over 10 million), and talks of its lack of population density and car dependency as if they're major selling points for urban-minded Toronto residents.

Among the points not going over well with locals, the campaign's promise of plentiful, cheap housing has faced criticism as misleading.

What a joke! The #HousingCrisis is WORSE in London than in Toronto - there are 100s of #WesternU students with nowhere to live … what a farce! #LdnOnt — Michael Malone (@princeof416) September 26, 2023

The claims of less traffic have also been challenged by online commenters.

They left out the part where it takes 30-60 minutes to get basically anywhere in London now. — Kate Cook (@katercook) September 25, 2023

Another commenter pointed out that, even if London traffic is better, it is also the only practical way to get around the city.

haha just don't look at the number besides the "14 min" in the top left everything's okay pic.twitter.com/rekmf9bXEk — ᐋᓈᣙ ᑕᐦᔥ 🚅🚌🏳️‍🌈 (@Rayb1782567) September 26, 2023

A similar campaign was recently launched by the province of Alberta, where entire subway stations were plastered with ads suggesting Toronto residents move to Calgary, ironically a city that relies on light rail transit (and a whole lot of cars) and lacks a proper heavy rail subway system.