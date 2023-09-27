The 25 most iconic neon signs in Toronto

Neon signs may be fading from Toronto's streets, but the dying art lives on through preserved and even a handful of newer installations making a last stand in a city once lined with glowing glass tubes of electrified gas.

Toronto neon peaked in the 1970s when Yonge Street was bathed in the glow of countless flashing signs advertising strip joints and adult theatres. The sanitization and commercialization of Yonge Street that followed in the '80s and '90s played a large role in neon becoming an endangered species in the city.

Decades later, neon is making something of a resurgence (albeit in a slightly watered-down form).

Cheaper and more energy-efficient LED lighting setups have gradually taken over the niche once held by neon.

Still, a stroll down any major Toronto artery will offer many opportunities to see what remains of the city's neon scene, plus new additions that stick to the old-school, gas-filled-tube approach to lighting.

