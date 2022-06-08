Here's where to get a custom neon sign in Canada

A custom neon sign for your home or office in Canada might be just what you need to brighten up your surroundings.

We recently got a custom neon sign made for our new blogTO office in Liberty Village. It was made and designed by Make Neon Sign and the process was super easy.

We decided we'd like a red neon sign of the blogTO logo so we sent Make Neon Sign a copy of our logo and within days they sent us mockups with two different options as well as a quote for what it would cost.

Since we have two versions of our logo we then had the tough decision of deciding which one to get made.

A quick team discussion settled the issue with most staff agreeing that the larger, stacked version would be more impactful in our space.

We placed the order and then waited patiently for the custom neon sign to arrive. Shipping was free.

It only took a couple of weeks but one day a box arrived at our office with the neon sign inside. It was very well-packaged to avoid any damage during shipping and very easy to unpack and install on the wall.

The neon sign came plug-in ready. All we needed to do was to drill some holes on the wall to get it mounted and then plug it into a wall socket. It now shines there brightly, as a warm welcome to anyone who enters the space.

According to Make Neon Sign, their "neon flex" signs are more affordable and safer than traditional glass neon signs.

They are able to do all sorts of custom shapes in addition to logos like the one we had made.

Their website also has a live preview if you want to order something like a tagline or anything text-based.

You can see examples of the many different neon signs they've made on their website. Prices start at $50.