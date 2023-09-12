Video shows man break into comedy club near Toronto and fail to set it on fire

Police have released video footage of an attempted arson gone wrong at a business near Toronto last month.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, Aug. 22 at approximately 2 a.m., at a comedy club in Richmond Hill on York Boulevard near East Beaver Creek Road.

In the video released by police, the suspect can be seen entering the club, pouring an unknown accelerant all over the bar, and then igniting it. Aside from the bar, the suspect also dumped the accelerant all over the dining chairs, tables, and the floor.

Although a small fire did form on the bar, the flames only burned for approximately 10 minutes before they were extinguished on their own.

Police weren't called to the comedy club until 11 a.m. that morning, when they discovered that the front doors of the business had also been smashed open.

The suspect was seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, possibly with a Calvin Klein logo, as well as a black face mask, dark pants, and light-coloured shoes. Investigators believe the suspect was scared away by a delivery truck that arrived at the scene shortly after the attempted arson.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the York Regional Police #2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7241, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or leave an anonymous tip online at www.1800222tips.com.