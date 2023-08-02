City
august civic holiday toronto

What's open and closed on August Civic Holiday 2023 in Toronto

What's open on the August civic holiday in Toronto for 2023 might be a bit different than your typical long weekend, as most places are expected to be open. If you haven't escaped to the cottage and are spending your time in the city, use this guide to plan ahead.

Here's what's open and closed on the August civic holiday in Toronto:

General
Closed
  • Banks
  • Government Offices
  • Libraries
  • Mail delivery
Open
  • The TTC will run on a holiday schedule
  • GO Transit will run on Saturday schedule
  • Select Shoppers Drug Mart & Rexall locations
  • Walmart will be open and operating under their holiday hours. Use the store locator to find out the hours for your nearest location.

august civic holiday toronto

PAT Central will be open for your grocery and meal needs. 

Food and Drink

Most major grocery chains will be open and operating on their holiday hours. 

Closed
  • It's always best to call restaurants, bars, and patios in advance to check their hours because they can differ from place to place.
  • Most Metro locations are currently closed due to the strike.
Open

august civic holiday toronto

Fairview Mall will be open if you are in the mood for a fun day out shopping. 

Malls

Most malls and major retail stores will be open. Staples, Best Buy, and Costco are all open. Marshalls, Winners, and Homesense are open, but most locations close at 6 p.m. so please call ahead.

Select Dollarama locations will be open and operating under their holiday hours. 

Open

august civic holiday toronto

Check out Master Sufi Rumi's exhibition at Aga Khan Museum. 

Attractions
Closed
  • MOCA 
Open
Lead photo by

Fareen Karim
