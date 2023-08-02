What's open and closed on August Civic Holiday 2023 in Toronto

What's open on the August civic holiday in Toronto for 2023 might be a bit different than your typical long weekend, as most places are expected to be open. If you haven't escaped to the cottage and are spending your time in the city, use this guide to plan ahead.

Here's what's open and closed on the August civic holiday in Toronto:

General

Closed

Banks

Government Offices

Libraries

Mail delivery

Open

The TTC will run on a holiday schedule

GO Transit will run on Saturday schedule

Select Shoppers Drug Mart & Rexall locations

Walmart will be open and operating under their holiday hours. Use the store locator to find out the hours for your nearest location.

Food and Drink

Most major grocery chains will be open and operating on their holiday hours.

Closed

It's always best to call restaurants, bars, and patios in advance to check their hours because they can differ from place to place.

Most Metro locations are currently closed due to the strike.

Open

Malls

Most malls and major retail stores will be open. Staples, Best Buy, and Costco are all open. Marshalls, Winners, and Homesense are open, but most locations close at 6 p.m. so please call ahead.

Select Dollarama locations will be open and operating under their holiday hours.

Open

Closed

MOCA

Open