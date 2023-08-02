What's open and closed on August Civic Holiday 2023 in Toronto
What's open on the August civic holiday in Toronto for 2023 might be a bit different than your typical long weekend, as most places are expected to be open. If you haven't escaped to the cottage and are spending your time in the city, use this guide to plan ahead.
Here's what's open and closed on the August civic holiday in Toronto:
Most major grocery chains will be open and operating on their holiday hours.
Most malls and major retail stores will be open. Staples, Best Buy, and Costco are all open. Marshalls, Winners, and Homesense are open, but most locations close at 6 p.m. so please call ahead.
Select Dollarama locations will be open and operating under their holiday hours.
Fareen Karim
Join the conversation Load comments