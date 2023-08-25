City
Becky Robertson
Posted 3 hours ago
teen dead toronto storm drain

Toronto thunderstorm leaves one teen dead after venturing into drain in local park

The severe thunderstorms and heavy rainfall that pummelled Toronto and area Thursday night have claimed the life of a teen boy who was found dead in a waterway in a city park.

The unnamed teen and a friend were apparently exploring a storm drain in Earl Bales Park late Thursday when rising water levels and swiftly moving currents caused by the downpour swept the two through the underground system.

Emergency personnel responded to the scene around 1:20 a.m. Friday after the other teen, who was able to cling to the side of the manufactured waterway, hoisted himself out and called for help.

The survivor had been holding on for about 30 minutes before he gathered the strength to climb to safety. 

After an extensive overnight search of the area that involved about 65 members of the Toronto Police Service and Toronto Fire, the victim — whose exact age is unconfirmed at this time — was found dead about half a kilometre down from where the duo were shot out of the underground chute into the river.

The waterway serves as part of the park's stormwater management infrastructure.

Authorities are calling it a case of "misadventure," as the boys would have had to deliberately remove a manhole cover near the top of the Earl Bales ski hill to enter the 300 m tunnel, which they are thought to have been exploring.

Residents are reminded to stay away from high water levels, fast waters, "and the sewer system for sure," as they can clearly be deadly.

@Kevin_Misener
