Toronto just made a major change to one of its favourite attractions

One of Toronto's most popular and special summer destinations has gotten even better now that it's been physically expanded and recognized for its historical significance in recent days, following a motion that was adopted by City Council earlier this summer.

Hanlan's Point on the Toronto Islands is the city's only official nude beach, and also a celebrated hangout for the 2SLGBTQ+ community, members of which have long flocked to the shores as a safe space and summer haven.

While aspects of the Toronto Island Park Master Plan have had many concerned about the beach's future, the city has taken a few steps to safeguard the area, including formally extending the clothing-optional part of the beach from Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport south down to Gibraltar Point.

(Some might recall that this area between Hanlan's and Gibraltar Points has been looking a lot more sandy this year thanks to recent initiatives to remedy years of erosion damage.)

This will grow Hanlan's to roughly 1,200 m – 1,450 m long, depending on the season.

🇨🇦 🏳️‍🌈 As a regular visitor to Toronto I love this! Great to see recognition of queer space like this. Hanlan’s Point has been a key part of my summer visits over the last 18 years and the community vibe runs through it. https://t.co/mPFRs5Co7z — Chris Poulton (@CPoulton_) August 27, 2023

New signage also tells visitors that they are entering a perennially queer space, and provides some background about Hanlan's, which was the location of the first Pride celebration in Canada back in 1971.

"Hanlan's is believed to be Canada's oldest queer space and one of the oldest continuously queer spaces in the world," the markers read. "This is a space built on acceptance, respect, dignity and diversity. As a guest of this space, please honour these inclusive values."

Other additions to the beach this summer include permanent pride flagpoles, rewilding efforts, and designated pathways delineated by fencing to ease crowding and preserve the local plant life.

Now the whole beach is clothing-optional & there are Progress Pride flags flying above it. A step in the right direction towards ensuring Hanlan’s remains a safe queer space! pic.twitter.com/20SfLR8FYl — Daniel Fusca (@DFusca) August 27, 2023

The proposal to add a concert venue to Hanlan's has also been nixed after local pushback, with the City vowing to "focus the importance of Hanlan's as a historically significant safe space for the 2SLGBTQ+ community within a new lens" and "prioritize revealing and celebrating the history of Hanlan's as a space where the 2SLGBTQ+ community has gathered."