City
Jack Landau
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
house collapse toronto

Toronto house collapses onto neighbouring home in shocking construction accident

City
Jack Landau
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

A Toronto home under construction collapsed onto a neighbouring house on Tuesday night, making for a shocking scene on a quiet residential street in the Coxwell and Danforth area.

The incident occurred on Craven Road, a quaint side street/laneway hybrid with cottage-like homes to the east and laneway frontage to the west.

An addition under construction on an existing home at 1073 Craven Road appears to have toppled over onto the neighbouring bungalow to the south.

Building permits for a one-storey rear addition, a second-storey addition, as well as basement underpinning, interior alterations and a rear deck, were issued by the City in July.

Since the construction accident, the building permit file for the property has been updated with an "Order to Remedy Unsafe Building" violation.

Ward 30 – Toronto-Danforth councillor Paula Fletcher commented on the mishap on Wednesday morning, noting that, luckily, nobody was injured in the collapse.

Another X (formerly Twitter) user commented on the collapse, stating, "We have been watching this reno for weeks."

"It appeared that the owner was digging out the basement while simultaneously adding a 2nd storey. Recipe for disaster if that is what happened. Glad no one was hurt."

Lead photo by

@PaulaFletcherTO
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Toronto house collapses onto neighbouring home in shocking construction accident

Bangla Town is Toronto's newest cultural hub in the east end

Toronto Zoo's latest experiment has eerie implications for us humans

Mark Wahlberg spotted working out and serving up drinks in Toronto

Swarm of five million bees on the loose in Ontario after falling off truck

Mississauga dollar store destroyed after car smashes right through it

Oakville teacher known for massive prosthetic breasts returning to new school

Ontario cops nab driver for going way too slow on the highway