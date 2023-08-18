Sophie Grégoire Trudeau shares family trip pics

The Trudeau family embarked on a week-long vacation in BC earlier this month, but the exact destination of the trip was not revealed to the public.



We finally know the family was relaxing in Tofino, BC, after Sophie Grégoire Trudeau posted about it on Thursday alongside a carousel of six photos on Instagram.



"Being in contact with nature's elements is a natural detoxing process for the mind and body all on its own," she wrote in the caption. "After almost two decades later since my first visit, the raw beauty of Tofino still takes my breath away."

The photos show natural landscapes and the Trudeau children biking and deboning fish in nature. The post ends with an image of Grégoire Trudeau enjoying a relaxing bath in nature at the Moon Jelly Bathhouse, located a 15-minute boat ride from Tofino.



"Moon Jelly is a rustic, self-led, six-hour day-trip spa experience, floating in Clayoquot Sound!" reads the bathhouse's description on Instagram. Per its website, the spa is currently under construction.



"Just a couple of days spent as a family surfing the waves, biking, hiking, fishing, sunset gazing or bathing in sustainably harvested seaweed within Canada's first recognized Tribal Park (thanks to Moon Jelly Bathhouse) it was a pure blessing!" Grégoire-Trudeau further wrote.



"Back to school and work is around the corner but let's stretch it out as much as possible! Happy end of summer, everyone.🌞 #moonjellybathhouse"



According to the PM's official itinerary, the family returns to the capital on Friday.



A different trip to Tofino led to the PM apologizing to the public in 2021 after he was seen spending the inaugural National Day for Truth and Reconciliation chilling on the beach, while his official itinerary said he was busy in "private meetings."



Trudeau later apologized for the "mistake" and admitted he regretted it. "The first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation was a time for Indigenous and non-Indigenous people alike to reflect and connect, think about the past but also focus on the future," he said.



But that wasn't the only Trudeau family vacation to have raised brows.



In 2018, a headline-making family trip to India cost taxpayers over $1.5 million, per House of Commons documents.



An earlier eight-day family trip to the Aga Khan's private Bahamian island racked up a hefty bill, and Trudeau was thoroughly investigated for violating Canada's Conflict of Interest Act.



Government officials confirmed to Daily Hive last week that the ethics commissioner was consulted before the BC vacation, and the family would pay for their stay.



While Canada currently does not have a specific ethics commissioner, the Office of the Conflict of Interest and Ethics Commissioner still functions as usual for such queries and consultations. New probes and investigations, however, cannot begin without a commissioner in place.



This year's Tofino vacation came just a week after the prime minister and Grégoire Trudeau announced their separation.