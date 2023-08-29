Mississauga dollar store destroyed after car smashes right through it

Customers and staff at a bargain retailer in a busy Mississauga plaza are reeling today after a motorist somehow careened through the front window of the store and almost fully down an aisle, leaving absolute destruction in its path.

The incident took place in the middle of Tuesday afternoon at the Wow... What a Deal! located at Dixie Road and Dundas Street, and video from the scene has quickly made its way around socials.

The clip of the shocking aftermath shows a small crowd of onlookers circled around the wreckage of the outlet's front windows, two giant panes of which are completely gone, with a portion of their frame hanging on for dear life.

Dust, debris and assorted products can be seen scattered around the store, with a blue sedan stopped many metres down the party supplies and toys aisle.

Why does this happen every other day in Peel https://t.co/MzgsgDJVWz — Showy Ohtani (@_TYYZ) August 29, 2023

"Nah, there's no way... that's wild," the filmer can be heard saying as others also whip out their phones to capture their own pics and footage.

"Crazy," he adds in disbelief, while someone can be heard confirming in the background that the driver was still in the building, attempting to get out from their partially open car door.

Inside the store, meanwhile, it looks like a customer is patiently waiting to make her purchase at the register, while what appears to be an employee or another bystander assesses things from behind the visibly damaged vehicle.

The accident is somehow only one in a string of instances of people slamming through buildings in and around Toronto lately. Let's hope no one was injured and that stories like these prompt drivers to actually pay attention behind the wheel.