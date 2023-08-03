Luxury car dealership called out for blocking Toronto bike lane

One luxury car dealership in Toronto is being called out by cyclists for continuously blocking a bike lane across from its store while delivering exotic vehicles.

Grand Touring Automobiles, located at 777 Dundas St. E., carries a swanky list of luxury car brands, including Aston Martin, Bentley, Bugatti, Jaguar, Lamborghini, Land Rover, and Rolls-Royce.

In a series of photos uploaded to Twitter (X) by user @Cmartoronto, a delivery truck associated with the dealership can be seen blocking a nearby bike lane while delivering an electric blue car.

After one person asked how the whole situation turned out, the original poster revealed that the delivery people "were very aggressive," but they managed to hold them up for five minutes. The user says they then came across police a few blocks away, who said they would "check it out."

"This is a $600,000 car. Now move your bicycle" (out of this separated bike lane)!

-Toronto Grand Touring Automobiles, Dundas E. pic.twitter.com/Kc5UGc6OSI — 20:20Hindsight 🚴‍♂️⛵️🇨🇦 (@Cmartoronto) July 31, 2023

It seems like some local residents have also grown frustrated with the blocked bike lanes.

"As a resident of this neighbourhood for the last 10 years it's been a shame to see Grand Touring come in with its obnoxious staff and customers driving around the neighbourhood with no regard for speed limits or safety," one person wrote in a one-star review under the business' page.

"They had a delivery today and the truck took up an extremely large area of the bike lane," the review continues.

"A nuisance business to the neighbourhood. Customers and employees parking on the streets for hours. Noises from the big trucks unloading cars and equipments. Cars and trucks leaving their engine on. No respect for the community," another review reads. "Nothing has been done. This has become a one way street. Not safe for me to come home."

blogTO reached out to Grand Touring Automobiles but did not receive a comment back in time for this publication.