Toronto just got a massive luxury car dealership next to the DVP

Car dealerships might be worth a lot of money, but you know what’s worth even more money? Condos.

In North America's fourth largest city, during a time of unparalleled growth, in an era where bikes can move downtown faster than any motor vehicle, nobody wants a two-floor Mazda dealership when they could sell the land under it for a fortune.

Enter the existence of an automobile shopping district on Toronto’s lower east side.

It almost certainly wasn't by design, but as land becomes more and more scarce west of Yonge, large open spaces like car dealerships have become prime targets for developers.

Grand Touring Automobiles recently moved to Dundas Street East and the Don Valley Parkway from its original home at 740 Dupont Street, which is slated to become a huge residential development.

The luxury auto dealer can now be found within a stone's throw of downtown Toronto's biggest (and in some cases only) Bentley, Lexus, Mercedes-Benz and Audi dealerships.

For its part, Grand Touring offers some of the most wildly luxurious vehicles in the city, from Rolls Royce and Bugatti to Aston Martin and Lamborghini. The Jaguar stock here almost feels pedestrian when lined up against these other brands.

Yep, this is a car-lovers wet dream.

While a disproportionate number of our city’s biggest car dealerships are all located within a few (generous) blocks of each other near the DVP, this might be the most exclusive of them all.

As to just how baller the dealership will be when it's fully open remains to be seen. Right now, the fourth floor serves as the main showroom. Construction continues on the third floor, which will eventually house more cars that Drake might buy on a whim someday.

While the Grand Touring was a fixture on Dupont St., the Don Valley setting works really well here. Even though the dealership's not yet fully operational, you can already get a sense of the incredible photo ops it offers.

What's a $250K car if you can't show it off against the slick backdrop of the city's skyline?