Here's the cheapest way to take transit to the CNE in Toronto for 2023

With the 2023 CNE just a few days away, you might already be planning out how to quickly get down to the Exhibition Place after work or school to make the most out of Toronto's longest-running end-of-summer tradition.

For many, driving down to the exhibition simply isn't worth the hassle of trying to find parking and losing precious time in standstill traffic. While those who live in close proximity to the summer fair have the luxury of choosing between walking or biking, others have to rely on transit for the most part.

However, if you're currently a PRESTO cardholder, the good news is that you can save up to 43 per cent on CNE advance sale admission and ride tickets until Aug. 17.

You'll have two options when it comes to purchasing discounted tickets. The first is a single admission ticket, which includes grounds admission, and access to all shows and exhibits on any one day of the CNE for $18.

Your second choice is a ride-all-day pass, which includes admission, shows, and exhibitions, plus unlimited midway rides for any one day of the CNE for $38.94.

To grab your discounted tickets, all you have to do is enter your PRESTO Card number on the PRESTO Perks website.

In response to the increased ridership, more GO Train service is also being added outside of rush hour on the Stouffville Line in both directions on weekdays between Union and Mount Joy GO.

Barrie Line customers will also be getting additional train service outside of the morning and evening rush hours as well as weekend service between Union Station and Aurora GO.

If you're taking the Lakeshore East or West Line, late-night trips that usually run on Fridays and Saturdays will be running all week during the CNE.

The annual summer fair will be taking place from Aug. 18 to Sept. 4.