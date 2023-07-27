City
Video shows man leap from second-storey to escape burning house in Ontario

Video has emerged of a Wednesday morning house fire in Oshawa, where a man leapt from a second-storey window to escape the blaze.

Oshawa Fire Services tweeted just after 6 a.m. on Wednesday that firefighters were on the scene of a house fire at Wilson Road and Bloor Street.

A clip showing the chaotic scene has emerged on social media, showing one of the home's occupants jumping from the second floor onto the driveway below. Bystanders can be seen fleeing in all directions as sparks fly from power lines.

The man seen jumping in the video, along with another adult, sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to Durham Regional Police. Fortunately for the two injured, the fire site is located immediately next door to a Durham Paramedic Services station.

This is not the first time in recent years that someone has leapt from a burning home in Oshawa. In 2017, a 53-year-old man passed away in a Toronto trauma centre after jumping from the second storey of a burning home on Brock Street West.

