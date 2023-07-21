Video captures drivers dodging quicksand-like pothole in Toronto

Driving around Toronto can feel like a game of Super Mario Kart at times, with the sheer number of road closures, traffic cones, and potholes sprawled across the city on any given day.

In a video uploaded to Twitter by 6ixBuzzTV, a fleet of cars can be seen trying to dodge a quicksand-like pothole on Shaw Street just north of Queen Street West.

Is this suppose to happen? 😬 pic.twitter.com/pEzEelb6iu — 6ixBuzzTV (@6ixbuzztv) July 21, 2023

The massive pothole ripples like a wave as cars drive across it, indicating that there might be a pool of water trapped under the asphalt.

Reactions on social media were a mixed bag, with some responses referring to the obstacle as a "waterbed pothole," while others expressed their wish to hop on the pothole like a bouncy castle.

They probably patched that with water in there, fuck. — Kalebra (@kalebra07) July 21, 2023

"Looks comfy honestly," one person wrote.

Potholes are created when the water penetrates the top layer of asphalt through cracks in the road. The aggravating hurdles are most common following temperature swings and the repetitive freeze/thaw action in the winter.

After moisture freezes and expands, sections of the pavement are forced, and the weight of vehicles going over this part of the road breaks the pavement and the asphalt is forced out.

In May 2023, the city launched a pothole repair blitz to manage the spike of potholes on Toronto's expressways, major roads, and streets. Over 120,000 potholes have been filled in Toronto year to date.

Potholes can be reported by calling 311, emailing 311@toronto.ca, or using the 311 app. The city says that crews will repair potholes within four days of it being reported.