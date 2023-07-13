The TTC is shutting down 6 subway stations this weekend

A high-traffic stretch of the TTC subway will be shutting down service for the entire weekend to accommodate track work.

The transit agency announced that there will be no service on Line 1 between St Clair and Sheppard-Yonge stations from Friday, July 14 at 11 p.m. all the way through Sunday.

The TTC previously paused subway service on Line 1 between St Clair and York Mills stations on Wednesday night at 11 p.m. for related track work, and plans to do the same on Thursday night.

Shuttle buses will operate and serve each station throughout the weekend closure, and stations will still be open for customers to purchase or load Presto cards and connect to surface routes.

Starting 11 p.m. tomorrow, through the weekend, there will be no subway service on Line 1, between St Clair and Sheppard-Yonge stations due to track work. Shuttle buses will operate. Regular service will resume at approximately 6 a.m. on Monday, July 17. pic.twitter.com/zpJF49Mtk9 — TTC Service Alerts (@TTCnotices) July 13, 2023

Regular service between the six stations will resume on Monday, July 17 at approximately 6 a.m.

If you're not relying on public transportation to get around Toronto this weekend, you're still in for a chaotic commute. The Honda Indy is set to shut down a stretch of Lake Shore Boulevard West from Strachan Avenue to British Columbia Drive until Sunday, July 16 at 11 p.m.

The Bloor West Streetfest is also blocking off Bloor between Runnymede Road and Jane Street on Saturday, July 15 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Another street festival, BIG on Bloor, will be taking over Bloor between Dufferin and Lansdowne from noon to 8 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.