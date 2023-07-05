TTC named least reliable transit service in the GTA

Between regular delays, service cuts, diversions due to construction, and replacement shuttle buses in the event of track-related issues, relying on the TTC on any given day can be a game of chance.

Growing frustrations have even led some to suggest that the acronym should stand for "Take The Car" instead, and it looks like these reliability concerns have been confirmed in a report from the Toronto Region Board of Trade.

According to new transit report cards from the board, Toronto had the least reliable transit service in 2022 when compared to other municipalities in the GTA.

The city received a composite score of 69.21 per cent, and had the lowest score for transit reliability with only 58 per cent of trips being on time. Many of the other municipalities assessed received a score over 70 per cent on reliability.

Scores were based on several factors, including frequent and basic services, reliability, transit priority, 24-hour service, integration with neighbouring transit systems, and service improvement.

According to the report, Toronto's low score for reliability was attributed to congestion and frequent diversions due to construction. The report did not account for Toronto's recent transit service cuts, which would have "negatively" affected grading.

Toronto received an overall B grade along with Mississauga, while Hamilton and Waterloo Region received a B-, Brampton, Durham Region, and Burlington received a C+, York Region received a C-, Guelph received a D+, and Milton and Oakville received a D-.

The board notes that Toronto's overall grade could be improved by expanding express bus services, adding more streetcar routes, addressing safety issues, and integrating fares with GO Transit.

The report cards did mention that municipalities often face bigger challenges when it comes to providing reliable transit service, including unprecedented growth and surging populations.

Despite its unreliability, the board highlighted Toronto's near-universal coverage of frequent routes, with nearly all residents and jobs being within walking distance of a stop served by a route running at least every 15 minutes.