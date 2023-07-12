Toronto's new Line 6 is making rapid progress but probably won't open this year

Toronto's two new LRT lines were expected to open this year, but the Eglinton Crosstown and Finch West lines still have quite a ways to go before either can enter revenue service for the TTC.

A June 2023 progress report on the future Finch West LRT published by Metrolinx highlights ongoing progress on what will eventually operate as the TTC's Line 6. Construction of the line is currently scheduled to conclude at some point in 2023 — a vague timeline replacing an earlier planned completion this coming August.

#DYK LRV testing is now taking place on Finch Avenue West? Never attempt to approach an LRV being tested, and follow all signage and turning restrictions when driving in the area pic.twitter.com/5w9TLzJ8sX — Finch West LRT (@FinchWestLRT) June 16, 2023

The line's fleet of LRVs is currently undergoing testing, and there are definite signs of progress. However, as the months pass, it is looking increasingly unlikely the 18-stop line will begin serving customers travelling between Finch West station on Line 1 to the North Campus of Humber College by the end of this year.

Testing is ramping up on Finch Avenue West! Remember to always stay alert and cross the tracks only at designated crosswalks. pic.twitter.com/45N8DqWxfs — Finch West LRT (@FinchWestLRT) July 10, 2023

Construction is actually quite far along for Finch West Station. As of June, the station's structural and masonry work have been completed, as well as track installation. Finishes, including flooring, ceilings, and interior and exterior cladding, are well in progress, and other major systems like elevators and escalators are in the process of being installed.

Here's a glimpse inside the main entrance of Finch West Station, showing the stairs, escalators, and red accent tiles on the wall. pic.twitter.com/mbwiVRYCUh — Finch West LRT (@FinchWestLRT) June 29, 2023

Work on the line is similarly nearing the finish line on the stretch just west of the eastern terminus of Finch West, where a guideway was nearly complete as of June, and all stops, concrete platforms, canopies, and associated infrastructure had been completed.

There is still much work to do on the portions on the line further to the west, including the stretch from Jane to Weston, where guideway construction, stop and canopy installation, and other supporting infrastructure work was still ongoing as of June.

Guideway installation, paving works, and bike lane installations are in full swing in the Finch West and Albion Road area. pic.twitter.com/oYYfOfT9f9 — Finch West LRT (@FinchWestLRT) July 11, 2023

Progressing west, it seems things are even further from completion, as guideway concrete pouring, including track slab installation, along with track and stop installation was still ongoing in June for a large stretch of the line west of Highway 400.

Rail is being pulled into the Humber College Station portal! #TransformationTuesday pic.twitter.com/1dV8O6suPx — Finch West LRT (@FinchWestLRT) July 4, 2023

Metrolinx maintains that the line will be completed in 2023, but has not committed to an opening date.

Based solely on the available construction updates provided, there is doubt as to whether or not the line can meet its promise of a 2023 construction close, and even less confidence that the line will enter revenue service before the year concludes.