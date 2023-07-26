Toronto driver appears to abandon vehicle in streetcar lane causing total chaos

Monday's morning commute along an already congested stretch in Regent Park in Toronto was made increasingly frustrating after a driver appeared to abandon a vehicle in the streetcar lane.

In a video submitted to blogTO by a reader, a vehicle near Dundas Street East and River Street can be seen with its blinkers flashing as two streetcars are brought to a standstill behind, causing dozens of drivers to switch into the right lane.

Toronto driver appears to abandon car in streetcar lane causing total chaos - 📹 Tanveer pic.twitter.com/Oybr6AjlTP — blogTO (@blogTO) July 26, 2023

The same reader informed blogTO that "someone left their car on the street" with their "blinkers on and left." They allege that this led to "absolute chaos" on the busy corridor "for over an hour."

While a TTC spokesperson suggested that the vehicle may have been stolen, Toronto Police were unable to verify this claim with blogTO and did not have any further information to share.

This definitely isn't the first time vehicles have been documented blocking TTC vehicles and streetcar lanes. Back in 2022, a viral TikTok video showed a parked car obstructing a streetcar lane, preventing one from getting by.